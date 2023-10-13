Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $16.43. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 473,776 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.