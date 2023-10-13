SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.