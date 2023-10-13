Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 2,574,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 726,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 402,561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Lithium by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 144,123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

