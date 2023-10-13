Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,077. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.