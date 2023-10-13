Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

