Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 390,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,915. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

