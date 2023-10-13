Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProFrac Put Options (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,905 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

ProFrac Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.88. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProFrac by 1,789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

