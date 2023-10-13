StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.27 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 258.20% and a negative net margin of 222.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

