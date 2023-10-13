StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AJX

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.3 %

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.