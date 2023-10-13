StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

MARPS stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.49. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

