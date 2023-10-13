StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

