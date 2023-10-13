StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $18.25.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
