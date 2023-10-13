StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Argus downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -447.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Splunk by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,652 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.