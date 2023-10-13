StockNews.com Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATNI

ATN International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. ATN International has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ATN International by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.