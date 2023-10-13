StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Aramark Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

