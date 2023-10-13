StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 71.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

