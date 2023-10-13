StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
National Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
