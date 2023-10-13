StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

