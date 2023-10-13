StockNews.com Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $87,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.