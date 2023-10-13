Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:GLDB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.97% of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

