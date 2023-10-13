Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Trading 0.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF ( BATS:GLDB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.97% of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

