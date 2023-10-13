Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $160,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.08. 442,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,318. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.