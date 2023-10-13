Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Summit Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Summit Materials worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.01. 120,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.