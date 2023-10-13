Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUI. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.