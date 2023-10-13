Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$46.39 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The firm has a market cap of C$60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.7256098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

