Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

SNPTF opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

