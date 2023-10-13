Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Swiss Re Price Performance

SSREY stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

