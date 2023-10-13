Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,309,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sylvamo by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after buying an additional 1,084,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,532,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after buying an additional 172,958 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

