Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

