Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 484 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.47. 354,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,017. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

