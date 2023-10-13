Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 91,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,220 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.0% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $65,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 106,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

