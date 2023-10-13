Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,291,000 after buying an additional 190,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,999,000 after buying an additional 348,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.38. 226,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,263. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

