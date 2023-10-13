Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,531. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

