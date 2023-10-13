Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.45. 102,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day moving average is $271.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.