Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,384 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 21,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,675. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.