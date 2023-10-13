Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 143,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

