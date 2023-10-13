Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 143,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,165. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.83 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

