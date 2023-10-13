Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,671. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

