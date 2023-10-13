Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 142,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.