Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $656,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 493,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 133,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,925. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.