Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.44. The stock had a trading volume of 70,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,226. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

