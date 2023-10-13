Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,635,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,311. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

