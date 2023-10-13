Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 162,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

