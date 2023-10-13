Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 509,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

