Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.25. The stock had a trading volume of 223,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,992. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

