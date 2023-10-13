Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 725 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.81. 7,230,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,264,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.88. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.