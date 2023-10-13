Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,492 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 425,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,819. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

