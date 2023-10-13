Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 138.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,749. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

