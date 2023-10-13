Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,189. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

