T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. T2 Biosystems updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 43.9 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 10,401,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $3,848,542.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,034,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,970,879 shares of company stock worth $6,948,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

