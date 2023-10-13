T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $10.32. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 357,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13.

In other T2 Biosystems news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 10,401,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $3,848,542.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,034,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,970,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

