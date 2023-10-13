Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 1,350,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,035,237. The company has a market capitalization of $477.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

